Bayforest Capital Ltd Boosts Stock Position in MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG)

Bayforest Capital Ltd raised its stake in MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG – Free Report) by 95.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,654 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,214 shares during the period. Bayforest Capital Ltd’s holdings in MGIC Investment were worth $264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 10.2% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 11,417 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 59.2% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 78,307 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,940,000 after acquiring an additional 29,104 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 39.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,068 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 50.1% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 16,147 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 5,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 7,837.0% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,143 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,116 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

Get MGIC Investment alerts:

MGIC Investment Trading Up 2.0%

Shares of NYSE:MTG opened at $25.88 on Friday. MGIC Investment Corporation has a 12-month low of $21.94 and a 12-month high of $28.67. The company has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of 8.48, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

MGIC Investment Increases Dividend

MGIC Investment ( NYSE:MTG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.12. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 62.58%. The company had revenue of $304.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. MGIC Investment’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that MGIC Investment Corporation will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 7th. This is a positive change from MGIC Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.28%.

MGIC Investment declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, April 24th that allows the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the insurance provider to repurchase up to 12.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MTG. Barclays boosted their price target on MGIC Investment from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Compass Point reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 target price (up previously from $27.00) on shares of MGIC Investment in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on MGIC Investment from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.88.

Get Our Latest Analysis on MGIC Investment

Insider Buying and Selling at MGIC Investment

In other news, EVP Paula C. Maggio sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.49, for a total transaction of $529,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 157,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,169,393.55. This represents a 11.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MGIC Investment Profile

(Free Report)

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MGIC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGIC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.