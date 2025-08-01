Bayforest Capital Ltd Has $382,000 Holdings in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

Bayforest Capital Ltd raised its stake in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) by 641.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,877 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,354 shares during the quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWXT. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in BWX Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its position in BWX Technologies by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 354 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BWX Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 109.6% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 459 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 194.0% during the 1st quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 632 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

BWX Technologies Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSE BWXT opened at $151.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $138.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.02. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.21 and a 52-week high of $153.53.

BWX Technologies Dividend Announcement

BWX Technologies ( NYSE:BWXT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $682.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $644.15 million. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 30.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. Analysts expect that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. BWX Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 31.85%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BWXT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target (up previously from $119.00) on shares of BWX Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 12th. Maxim Group lowered their price target on shares of BWX Technologies from $140.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. CLSA reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $177.60 price target (up previously from $153.00) on shares of BWX Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of BWX Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.94.

BWX Technologies Company Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; fabrication activities; and supplies proprietary and sole-source valves, manifolds, and fittings to naval and commercial shipping customers.

