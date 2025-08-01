Bayforest Capital Ltd Purchases 1,313 Shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Bayforest Capital Ltd raised its position in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Free Report) by 100.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,620 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,313 shares during the period. Bayforest Capital Ltd’s holdings in UFP Industries were worth $280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in UFP Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $83,149,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,546,745 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $174,241,000 after purchasing an additional 435,155 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UFP Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,457,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 791,886 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,206,000 after purchasing an additional 223,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in UFP Industries by 22,107.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 160,560 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,186,000 after purchasing an additional 159,837 shares during the last quarter. 81.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Loop Capital began coverage on UFP Industries in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $112.00 price objective on the stock.

UFP Industries Price Performance

Shares of UFPI stock opened at $98.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.01 and a beta of 1.47. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.00 and a 12 month high of $141.33. The company has a quick ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $100.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.52.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The construction company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. UFP Industries had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 10.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. Research analysts expect that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 7.08 EPS for the current year.

UFP Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. UFP Industries’s payout ratio is currently 24.31%.

About UFP Industries

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and non-wood composites, and other materials in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Packaging, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers treated lumber products, including decking, fencing, lattice, and other products; pressure-treated and fire-retardant products used primarily for outdoor decking environments; and lawn and garden products, consisting of wood and vinyl fencing options, garden beds and planters, pergolas, picnic tables, and other landscaping products.

