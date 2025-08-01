Bayforest Capital Ltd Purchases Shares of 20,842 Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW)

Bayforest Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 20,842 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WWW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Wolverine World Wide by 70.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,425,858 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $53,854,000 after purchasing an additional 998,916 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the 4th quarter valued at $13,943,000. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the 1st quarter valued at $7,164,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 179.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 628,338 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $13,949,000 after acquiring an additional 403,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the 4th quarter valued at $7,862,000. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on WWW shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $27.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. UBS Group set a $30.00 price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Baird R W upgraded shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $27.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wolverine World Wide has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.75.

Wolverine World Wide Trading Down 1.9%

Shares of NYSE:WWW opened at $22.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 25.88 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.58 and a 1 year high of $24.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.03.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The textile maker reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $412.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.94 million. Wolverine World Wide had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 28.74%. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. Analysts expect that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wolverine World Wide Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. Wolverine World Wide’s payout ratio is currently 45.98%.

Wolverine World Wide Company Profile

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. It operates through Active Group and Work Group segments. The company offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

See Also

