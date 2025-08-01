Bayforest Capital Ltd Raises Stock Holdings in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Bayforest Capital Ltd raised its position in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Free Report) by 70.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 64,345 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,549 shares during the period. Bayforest Capital Ltd’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 371,649 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,025,000 after purchasing an additional 11,737 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in shares of Hanesbrands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $580,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 454,132 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,697,000 after purchasing an additional 49,895 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,034,878 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $325,884,000 after purchasing an additional 421,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Hanesbrands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $301,000. 80.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HBI shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded Hanesbrands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Barclays set a $6.00 target price on Hanesbrands and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Hanesbrands from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. UBS Group increased their target price on Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.75.

NYSE:HBI opened at $4.08 on Friday. Hanesbrands Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.02 and a twelve month high of $9.10. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.45.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The textile maker reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. Hanesbrands had a positive return on equity of 262.15% and a negative net margin of 8.12%. The business had revenue of $760.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $757.42 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of range of innerwear apparels for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, the Asia pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

