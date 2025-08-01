BCGM Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,725 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

BCGM Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,725 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for 3.3% of BCGM Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. BCGM Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $10,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 329.4% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 73 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, American Capital Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 792.3% in the 1st quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. 75.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of IWF opened at $440.41 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $308.67 and a twelve month high of $448.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $418.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $394.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.08.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.