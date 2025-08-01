BCGM Wealth Management LLC Boosts Position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

BCGM Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) by 52.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,147 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 3,146 shares during the period. BCGM Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $1,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the first quarter worth $31,000. HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 71.9% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 153 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Raiffeisen Bank International AG purchased a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the first quarter worth $61,000. 90.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Alembic Global Advisors raised Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $265.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $236.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. TD Cowen raised Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Huntington Ingalls Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $251.38.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Price Performance

NYSE:HII opened at $278.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.31. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $158.88 and a 1 year high of $293.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $242.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $215.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The aerospace company reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.23 by $0.63. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 4.76%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.38 EPS. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 13.99 EPS for the current year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.90%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Chad N. Boudreaux sold 1,965 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.94, for a total value of $449,867.10. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 21,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,859,938.32. This trade represents a 8.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Edmond E. Jr. Hughes sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.91, for a total value of $301,483.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 9,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,221,929.71. This trade represents a 11.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,225 shares of company stock worth $1,207,207. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

