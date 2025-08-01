BCGM Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 13,159 Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

Posted by on Aug 1st, 2025

BCGM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGCFree Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,650,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MGC. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 190.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 272,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,963,000 after buying an additional 178,944 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 554,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,826,000 after buying an additional 93,556 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 522,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,199,000 after buying an additional 83,569 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $11,654,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 105.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 79,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,088,000 after acquiring an additional 41,050 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF stock opened at $230.26 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $221.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $212.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a PE ratio of 26.06 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $173.32 and a 1-year high of $233.51.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Profile

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.