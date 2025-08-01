BCGM Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 13,159 Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

BCGM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,650,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MGC. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 190.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 272,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,963,000 after buying an additional 178,944 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 554,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,826,000 after buying an additional 93,556 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 522,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,199,000 after buying an additional 83,569 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $11,654,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 105.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 79,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,088,000 after acquiring an additional 41,050 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF stock opened at $230.26 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $221.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $212.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a PE ratio of 26.06 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $173.32 and a 1-year high of $233.51.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

