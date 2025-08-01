BCGM Wealth Management LLC Cuts Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

BCGM Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 11.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 774 shares during the quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IEFA. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 191,738,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,475,352,000 after buying an additional 9,128,380 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,804,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,602,679,000 after buying an additional 3,557,370 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 65,745,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,620,618,000 after buying an additional 3,362,038 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 105.6% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,601,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,370,000 after buying an additional 2,363,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,276,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,441,712,000 after buying an additional 2,175,194 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 17.3%

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $81.83 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $66.95 and a twelve month high of $87.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.94 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $82.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.25.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

