BCGM Wealth Management LLC Sells 27,531 Shares of Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI)

BCGM Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI – Free Report) by 10.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 234,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 27,531 shares during the period. BCGM Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Farmland Partners were worth $2,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FPI. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Farmland Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,704,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Farmland Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,490,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in Farmland Partners during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,909,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Farmland Partners by 93.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 243,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,858,000 after purchasing an additional 117,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Farmland Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $635,000. Institutional investors own 58.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Farmland Partners alerts:

Farmland Partners Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FPI opened at $10.47 on Friday. Farmland Partners Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.66 and a 52-week high of $12.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $470.21 million, a P/E ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.08.

Farmland Partners Announces Dividend

Farmland Partners ( NYSE:FPI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.50 million. Farmland Partners had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 127.59%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Farmland Partners Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. Farmland Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised Farmland Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on FPI

Farmland Partners Profile

(Free Report)

Farmland Partners Inc is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owns and/or manages approximately 171,100 acres in 16 states, including Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, North Carolina, Oklahoma, South Carolina and Texas.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Farmland Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmland Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.