Benchmark Lowers Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Price Target to $800.00

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by research analysts at Benchmark from $840.00 to $800.00 in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 27.71% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Phillip Securities raised Spotify Technology to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Spotify Technology from $435.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Spotify Technology from $725.00 to $840.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Spotify Technology from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Spotify Technology from $650.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $718.90.

Shares of SPOT opened at $626.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 152.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $701.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $622.44. Spotify Technology has a twelve month low of $300.57 and a twelve month high of $785.00.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($1.16). Spotify Technology had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Spotify Technology will post 10.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Spotify Technology by 36.3% during the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 885,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,287,000 after acquiring an additional 198,718 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

