BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK) Shares Purchased by ProVise Management Group LLC

ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,149 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,675 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Core Bond Trust were worth $1,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in BlackRock Core Bond Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 93.2% in the 1st quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,355 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 11,747 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,311,417 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $14,229,000 after purchasing an additional 88,803 shares during the last quarter. Intellus Advisors LLC raised its stake in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Intellus Advisors LLC now owns 18,002 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in BlackRock Core Bond Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $515,000.

Get BlackRock Core Bond Trust alerts:

BlackRock Core Bond Trust Price Performance

Shares of BHK stock opened at $9.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.21. BlackRock Core Bond Trust has a twelve month low of $9.41 and a twelve month high of $12.10.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust Dividend Announcement

About BlackRock Core Bond Trust

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th were paid a $0.0746 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 15th.

(Free Report)

BlackRock Core Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade quality bonds, including corporate bonds, government and agency securities, and mortgage-related securities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Core Bond Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Core Bond Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.