Blueshift Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,132,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AIZ. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Assurant during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Assurant by 192.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Assurant by 312.8% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Assurant by 47.3% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Assurant during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AIZ. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Assurant from $217.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Piper Sandler raised Assurant from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $223.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Assurant from $224.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Assurant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.83.

AIZ stock opened at $187.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 0.59. Assurant, Inc. has a twelve month low of $164.63 and a twelve month high of $230.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $194.18 and a 200-day moving average of $199.78.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. Assurant had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 5.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Assurant, Inc. will post 16.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 9th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. Assurant’s payout ratio is presently 24.94%.

In other news, EVP Jay Rosenblum sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.93, for a total transaction of $201,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 11,775 shares in the company, valued at $2,377,725.75. The trade was a 7.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service contracts and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, commercial equipment, and other related services.

