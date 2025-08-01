Blueshift Asset Management LLC Takes $1.41 Million Position in Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 37,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,407,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TRUP. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Trupanion during the 4th quarter valued at $593,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Trupanion by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 1,928 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Trupanion during the 4th quarter valued at $1,111,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Trupanion by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares during the period. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in Trupanion in the 4th quarter worth $304,000.

Get Trupanion alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Fawwad Qureshi sold 2,534 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.31, for a total value of $122,417.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 3,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,258.95. This represents a 41.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO John R. Gallagher sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.90, for a total transaction of $191,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 26,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,291,671.40. The trade was a 12.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,562 shares of company stock valued at $544,870 in the last quarter. Insiders own 5.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TRUP shares. Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on shares of Trupanion from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Trupanion from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.80.

View Our Latest Analysis on Trupanion

Trupanion Price Performance

Shares of Trupanion stock opened at $47.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of -474.05 and a beta of 1.82. Trupanion, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.70 and a 12-month high of $57.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.99.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $341.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.81 million. Trupanion had a negative net margin of 0.32% and a negative return on equity of 1.33%. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Trupanion, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

About Trupanion

(Free Report)

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Continental Europe, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRUP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trupanion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trupanion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.