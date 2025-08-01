Blueshift Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 18,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $822,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CMPR. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Cimpress by 13,468.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 14,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 14,681 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Cimpress by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 171,880 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,327,000 after buying an additional 10,876 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Cimpress by 87.4% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,705 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 6,858 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Cimpress by 169.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 59,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,246,000 after buying an additional 37,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in Cimpress in the 1st quarter valued at $410,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cimpress stock opened at $55.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 108.45 and a beta of 1.77. Cimpress plc has a 1 year low of $35.21 and a 1 year high of $104.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.52.

Cimpress ( NASDAQ:CMPR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($1.99). The company had revenue of $869.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $844.24 million. Cimpress had a negative return on equity of 2.67% and a net margin of 0.44%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cimpress plc will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CMPR shares. Truist Financial set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Cimpress and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Cimpress in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Cimpress from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th.

Cimpress plc provides various mass customization of printing and related products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Vista, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. It offers printed and digital marketing products; internet-based canvas-print wall décor, business signage, and other printed products; business cards; and marketing materials, such as flyers and postcards, digital and marketing services, writing instruments, decorated apparel, promotional products and gifts, packaging, design services, textiles, and magazines and catalogs.

