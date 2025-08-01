Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Given a $5,650.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) has been given a $5,650.00 target price by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 2.65% from the stock’s current price.

BKNG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Booking from $5,411.00 to $5,418.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial raised their target price on Booking from $4,720.00 to $5,630.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Barclays raised their target price on Booking from $5,700.00 to $6,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Booking from $5,000.00 to $5,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5,744.00.

Shares of BKNG stock opened at $5,504.06 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5,567.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5,070.33. Booking has a twelve month low of $3,180.00 and a twelve month high of $5,839.41. The company has a market capitalization of $178.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.28, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.40.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $55.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $50.32 by $5.08. Booking had a negative return on equity of 134.19% and a net margin of 19.23%. The business had revenue of $6.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $41.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Booking will post 209.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 1,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,695.00, for a total value of $5,769,035.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 26,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $151,674,935. The trade was a 3.66% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,039 shares of company stock valued at $16,963,769. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Booking by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 182 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP acquired a new stake in Booking in the 4th quarter valued at $15,054,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Booking by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 210 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after buying an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Booking in the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Booking by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 278 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

