Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Price Target Cut to $5,650.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $5,800.00 to $5,650.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 4.90% from the company’s current price.

BKNG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Booking from $5,700.00 to $6,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Booking from $5,360.00 to $6,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. BTIG Research upgraded Booking from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5,500.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on Booking from $5,900.00 to $6,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on Booking from $6,000.00 to $6,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5,781.04.

NASDAQ BKNG traded down $117.77 on Wednesday, hitting $5,386.29. 199,536 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 184,546. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5,567.73 and a 200 day moving average of $5,070.33. Booking has a twelve month low of $3,180.00 and a twelve month high of $5,839.41. The company has a market capitalization of $174.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.41.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $55.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $50.32 by $5.08. Booking had a negative return on equity of 134.19% and a net margin of 19.23%. The business had revenue of $6.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $41.90 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Booking will post 209.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 1,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,695.00, for a total value of $5,769,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 26,633 shares in the company, valued at $151,674,935. This represents a 3.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,039 shares of company stock valued at $16,963,769. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Booking by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 251 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. Summit Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Booking by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 387 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 3,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,944,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Groupama Asset Managment acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter worth $2,306,000. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

