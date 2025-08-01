BWS Financial Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) Stock Price

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by BWS Financial from $30.00 to $12.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

XPER has been the subject of several other research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Xperi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 17th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Xperi in a report on Tuesday.

XPER opened at $6.02 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.94. Xperi has a 1-year low of $5.95 and a 1-year high of $11.07. The stock has a market cap of $273.79 million, a PE ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 1.28.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in Xperi in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Xperi in the fourth quarter valued at $658,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Xperi by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 794,782 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,162,000 after buying an additional 61,610 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Xperi by 64.0% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 44,652 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 17,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Xperi by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 14,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Xperi Inc operates as a consumer and entertainment technology company worldwide. It offers Pay-TV solutions, including UX solutions that allows service providers to customize elements of the interactive program guide for their customers and to upgrade the programming features and services; IPTV, a cloud-based solution that supports various services and applications, such as TV programming, broadband OTT video content, digital music, photos, and other media experiences; managed IPTV service; video metadata and services; managed IPTV Service, a customizable, cloud-enabled, and end-to-end streaming video solution that enables operators to quickly launch a branded, fully compliant, full-featured Pay-TV service; metadata libraries comprising television, sports, movies, digital-first, celebrities, books, and video games; personalized content discovery, natural language voice, and insights; and TiVo DVR subscriptions, as well as technical support service.

