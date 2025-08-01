Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:EYLD) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:EYLD – Free Report) by 71.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119,444 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF were worth $1,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF by 1,168.0% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF by 114,625.0% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 4,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 4,585 shares during the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. raised its holdings in Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 9,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 2,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optivise Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Optivise Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EYLD opened at $36.40 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.22. The company has a market capitalization of $531.44 million, a PE ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 0.69. Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.30 and a fifty-two week high of $37.50.

The Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF (EYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in emerging market stocks focused on shareholder yield, as measured by dividend payments and net share buybacks. EYLD was launched on Jul 14, 2016 and is managed by Cambria.

