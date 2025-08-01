Canaccord Genuity Group Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN) Stock

Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by Canaccord Genuity Group from $8.00 to $11.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 30.95% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Exagen from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Exagen in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Exagen in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Exagen in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on shares of Exagen from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Exagen has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.25.

Shares of NASDAQ XGN opened at $8.40 on Wednesday. Exagen has a 52-week low of $1.78 and a 52-week high of $9.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.15 and a 200-day moving average of $5.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.80 million, a PE ratio of -9.44 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.18). The company had revenue of $17.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.25 million. Exagen had a negative net margin of 28.85% and a negative return on equity of 130.38%. On average, analysts anticipate that Exagen will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XGN. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exagen in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Exagen during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Exagen during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Exagen during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Exagen by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 18,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.25% of the company’s stock.

Exagen Inc develops and commercializes various testing products under the AVISE brand in the United States. The company enables healthcare providers to care for patients through the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of autoimmune and autoimmune-related diseases, including systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

