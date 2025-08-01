Canaccord Genuity Group Issues Positive Forecast for Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) Stock Price

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $340.00 to $350.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 38.42% from the company’s current price.

PEN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen raised Penumbra from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 14th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Penumbra in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Penumbra from $320.00 to $285.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Penumbra from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $300.47.

Get Penumbra alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on PEN

Penumbra Stock Down 0.5%

PEN stock opened at $252.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.79 billion, a PE ratio of 67.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 3.68, a current ratio of 6.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Penumbra has a twelve month low of $148.00 and a twelve month high of $310.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $249.95 and its 200-day moving average is $267.30.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.05. Penumbra had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 11.54%. The business had revenue of $339.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.37 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Penumbra will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.55, for a total transaction of $268,695.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 65,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,499,494.70. The trade was a 1.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 16,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.37, for a total value of $4,818,010.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 75,237 shares in the company, valued at $21,771,330.69. This trade represents a 18.12% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 115,735 shares of company stock valued at $30,476,510 over the last quarter. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Penumbra in the first quarter valued at approximately $259,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Penumbra by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 709 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Penumbra by 606.3% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Penumbra during the 4th quarter valued at $275,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 36.8% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,881,000 after purchasing an additional 2,897 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

About Penumbra

(Get Free Report)

Penumbra, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers peripheral products, including the Indigo System for power aspiration of thrombus in the body; Lightning Flash, a mechanical thrombectomy system; Lightning Bolt 7, an arterial thrombectomy system; and CAT RX.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Penumbra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penumbra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.