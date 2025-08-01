Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation, eight have issued a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$155.79.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James Financial raised Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$150.00 to C$162.00 in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Argus raised Canadian National Railway to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Barclays reduced their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$145.00 to C$135.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$165.00 to C$153.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th.

In related news, Director Shauneen Elizabeth Bruder bought 7,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$131.40 per share, with a total value of C$998,624.04. Also, Director Susan C. Jones bought 1,520 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$130.96 per share, with a total value of C$199,065.28. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 11,208 shares of company stock valued at $1,484,739. 2.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CNR stock opened at C$129.38 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$140.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$141.92. The company has a market cap of C$81.06 billion, a PE ratio of 13.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.65. Canadian National Railway has a fifty-two week low of C$129.01 and a fifty-two week high of C$164.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.59, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.64.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.8875 per share. This represents a $3.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.54%.

Canadian National’s railway spans Canada from coast to coast and extends through Chicago to the Gulf of Mexico. In 2019, CN delivered almost 6 million carloads over its 19,600 miles of track. CN generated roughly CAD 14 billion in total revenue by hauling intermodal containers (25% of consolidated revenue), petroleum and chemicals (21%), grain and fertilizers (16%), forest products (12%), metals and mining (11%), automotive shipments (6%), and coal (4%).

