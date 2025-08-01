Capital One Financial Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for NOV

NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial dropped their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for NOV in a research note issued on Monday, July 28th. Capital One Financial analyst D. Becker now anticipates that the oil and gas exploration company will post earnings per share of $1.07 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.46. The consensus estimate for NOV’s current full-year earnings is $1.40 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for NOV’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.32 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.08 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of NOV from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on NOV from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on NOV from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on NOV from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on NOV from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.69.

NOV Stock Performance

Shares of NOV opened at $12.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.58. NOV has a 1 year low of $10.84 and a 1 year high of $21.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.61.

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.01). NOV had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 7.25%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

NOV Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 363.0%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. NOV’s payout ratio is currently 24.59%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NOV

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of NOV by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,425 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 5,605 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of NOV by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 14,506 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,198 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NOV by 416.5% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 648,506 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $9,468,000 after buying an additional 522,941 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of NOV by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 59,340 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $866,000 after buying an additional 11,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of NOV by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 887,362 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $12,955,000 after buying an additional 92,006 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

NOV Company Profile

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Equipment, and Energy Products and Services. The company provides solids control and waste management equipment and services, managed pressure drilling, drilling fluids, premium drillpipe, wired pipe, drilling optimization services, tubular inspection and coating services, instrumentation, downhole tools, and drill bits.

Featured Stories

