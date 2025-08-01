Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) Shares Acquired by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN – Free Report) by 20.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 177,418 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 30,502 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Capitol Federal Financial were worth $994,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFFN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 3.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,270,978 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $7,117,000 after acquiring an additional 37,521 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,669,936 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $9,869,000 after purchasing an additional 167,445 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Capitol Federal Financial by 474.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 67,295 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 55,582 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Capitol Federal Financial by 14.6% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 33,436 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 4,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in Capitol Federal Financial by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 236,559 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 49,582 shares in the last quarter. 88.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Capitol Federal Financial

In related news, EVP Rick C. Jackson purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.69 per share, with a total value of $85,350.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president owned 206,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,174,575.32. This represents a 7.84% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Capitol Federal Financial Stock Down 1.0%

Capitol Federal Financial stock opened at $6.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $799.46 million, a PE ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.81. Capitol Federal Financial has a 12 month low of $4.90 and a 12 month high of $7.20.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $50.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.51 million. Capitol Federal Financial had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 5.92%. On average, analysts anticipate that Capitol Federal Financial will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capitol Federal Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 1st. Capitol Federal Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 72.34%.

Capitol Federal Financial Company Profile

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

