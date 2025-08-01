CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) Shares Sold by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP reduced its stake in CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS – Free Report) by 33.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 969,754 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 484,251 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned approximately 1.66% of CarParts.com worth $970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRTS. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in CarParts.com by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 260,943 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 16,545 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in CarParts.com by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 489,940 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 64,200 shares during the last quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CarParts.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in CarParts.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in CarParts.com by 349.2% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 238,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 185,100 shares during the last quarter. 75.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PRTS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of CarParts.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $0.80 price objective on shares of CarParts.com in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th.

CarParts.com Stock Performance

Shares of CarParts.com stock opened at $0.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $48.83 million, a PE ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.35. CarParts.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.68 and a 1 year high of $1.42.

CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $147.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.14 million. CarParts.com had a negative net margin of 8.67% and a negative return on equity of 55.04%.

About CarParts.com

CarParts.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories in the United States and the Philippines. It offers replacement parts, such as parts for the exterior of an automobile; mirror products; engine and chassis components, as well as other mechanical and electrical parts; and performance parts and accessories.

