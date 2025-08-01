Castellan Group Decreases Position in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE)

Castellan Group cut its stake in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Free Report) by 12.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,670 shares during the quarter. Castellan Group’s holdings in CareTrust REIT were worth $3,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in CareTrust REIT by 51.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,932,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $214,586,000 after purchasing an additional 2,708,050 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in CareTrust REIT by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,620,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $125,006,000 after purchasing an additional 887,665 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in CareTrust REIT by 149.6% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,708,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623,297 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in CareTrust REIT by 45.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,469,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,804,000 after purchasing an additional 767,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in CareTrust REIT by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,443,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,105,000 after purchasing an additional 325,217 shares in the last quarter. 87.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CareTrust REIT Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of NASDAQ CTRE opened at $31.80 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.41. The company has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 3.82. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.79 and a 1 year high of $33.15.

CareTrust REIT Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th were issued a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 145.65%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of CareTrust REIT from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.17.

CareTrust REIT Company Profile

CareTrust REIT, Inc's (CareTrust REIT or the Company) primary business consists of acquiring, financing, developing and owning real property to be leased to third-party tenants in the healthcare sector. As of March 31, 2024, the Company owned directly or through a joint venture and leased to independent operators, 228 skilled nursing facilities (SNFs), multi-service campuses, assisted living facilities (ALFs) and independent living facilities (ILFs) consisting of 24,189 operational beds and units located in 29 states with the highest concentration of properties by rental income located in California and Texas.

