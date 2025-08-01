Castellan Group Increases Stock Holdings in Blue Bird Corporation (NASDAQ:BLBD)

Castellan Group lifted its stake in shares of Blue Bird Corporation (NASDAQ:BLBD – Free Report) by 63.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 328,802 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 128,228 shares during the period. Blue Bird accounts for 3.0% of Castellan Group’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Castellan Group owned about 1.02% of Blue Bird worth $10,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dunhill Financial LLC raised its stake in Blue Bird by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Blue Bird by 440.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Quarry LP raised its stake in Blue Bird by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in Blue Bird by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the period. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Blue Bird in the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. Institutional investors own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BLBD shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Blue Bird in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Blue Bird from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Blue Bird from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Blue Bird from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.79.

Shares of NASDAQ BLBD opened at $44.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.45. Blue Bird Corporation has a 52 week low of $30.04 and a 52 week high of $55.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.87, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.59 and its 200 day moving average is $38.29.

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.01. Blue Bird had a return on equity of 64.83% and a net margin of 7.97%. The company had revenue of $358.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $348.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. Blue Bird’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Blue Bird Corporation will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Razvan Radulescu sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.19, for a total value of $451,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 58,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,630,193.57. This trade represents a 14.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Phil Horlock sold 13,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.70, for a total value of $554,151.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 270,766 shares in the company, valued at $11,290,942.20. This trade represents a 4.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,149 shares of company stock worth $1,369,666 in the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Blue Bird Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. It offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative power options through its propane powered, gasoline powered, compressed natural gas powered, and electric powered school buses, as well as diesel engines.

