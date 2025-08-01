Castellan Group Increases Stock Holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG)

Castellan Group increased its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 74.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,298 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,754 shares during the quarter. Cheniere Energy comprises approximately 3.4% of Castellan Group’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Castellan Group’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $12,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LNG. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,681,846 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,220,858,000 after buying an additional 243,418 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 12.9% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,660,545 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,078,450,000 after buying an additional 534,033 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,237,303 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $695,599,000 after buying an additional 450,031 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,184,891 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $469,448,000 after buying an additional 59,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 6.5% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,962,006 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $454,008,000 after buying an additional 120,018 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $252.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $255.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $262.00 target price (up previously from $253.00) on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $258.00 to $271.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.36.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cheniere Energy news, Director Neal A. Shear sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.93, for a total transaction of $1,057,499.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 29,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,312,236.69. The trade was a 12.63% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of NYSE LNG opened at $235.98 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $235.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $229.37. The company has a market cap of $52.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $167.66 and a 12-month high of $257.65.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The energy company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.81 by ($1.24). The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 32.62% and a net margin of 18.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 11.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 8th. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is currently 14.63%.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.