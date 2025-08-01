Certified Advisory Corp Boosts Stock Position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA)

Certified Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 217,111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,725 shares during the quarter. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF accounts for 1.3% of Certified Advisory Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Certified Advisory Corp owned about 0.84% of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF worth $11,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 29.8% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 40,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,093,000 after acquiring an additional 9,394 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $4,620,000. Maridea Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $377,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 105.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 59,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,050,000 after acquiring an additional 30,579 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $404,000.

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FSTA opened at $50.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 22.37 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.98. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF has a one year low of $47.45 and a one year high of $52.96.

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (FSTA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Consumer Staples 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US consumer staples companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FSTA was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

