Certified Advisory Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Certified Advisory Corp trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 506 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Information Technology ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Certified Advisory Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $10,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock opened at $690.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $651.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $603.32. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $451.00 and a 1-year high of $705.26. The stock has a market cap of $98.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.55 and a beta of 1.16.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

