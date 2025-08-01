Certified Advisory Corp Grows Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Certified Advisory Corp boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 76,238 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,746 shares during the quarter. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $5,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FSA Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $278,000. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 39,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,998,000 after acquiring an additional 2,627 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 16,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 4,047 shares during the period. Finally, Investor s Fiduciary Advisor Network LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $666,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

IEFA stock opened at $81.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.84. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $66.95 and a one year high of $87.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $82.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.25.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

