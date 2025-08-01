Certified Advisory Corp Has $2.40 Million Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Certified Advisory Corp decreased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,731 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VTI. Unique Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 141.0% in the first quarter. Unique Wealth LLC now owns 5,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after acquiring an additional 3,225 shares during the last quarter. Richmond Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,171,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 26,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,175,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IMPACTfolio LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 14.5% in the first quarter. IMPACTfolio LLC now owns 3,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $310.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $301.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $288.88. The company has a market cap of $509.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $236.42 and a 52-week high of $314.84.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

