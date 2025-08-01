Certified Advisory Corp Sells 20,981 Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Certified Advisory Corp lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 35.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 20,981 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $1,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 481,620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,304,000 after buying an additional 12,115 shares during the last quarter. First National Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 10.0% during the first quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 286,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,249,000 after buying an additional 26,032 shares during the last quarter. FSA Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 222.0% during the first quarter. FSA Advisors Inc. now owns 16,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $755,000 after buying an additional 11,239 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 16.5% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 136,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,322,000 after buying an additional 19,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morningstar Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 2,603,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $120,553,000 after acquiring an additional 38,192 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VMBS opened at $46.03 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.81. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 12 month low of $44.65 and a 12 month high of $47.59.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.1627 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous dividend of $0.16.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

