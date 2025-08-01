Chart Industries’ (GTLS) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by equities researchers at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a $210.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $225.00. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 5.66% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on GTLS. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $231.00 to $214.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Barclays decreased their target price on Chart Industries from $171.00 to $169.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $180.00 price target on Chart Industries and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Chart Industries from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chart Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.00.

Get Chart Industries alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Chart Industries

Chart Industries Trading Down 0.0%

Chart Industries stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $198.75. The stock had a trading volume of 12,015,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,112,328. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $8.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.68. Chart Industries has a one year low of $101.60 and a one year high of $220.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.30.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($0.03). Chart Industries had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 6.29%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Chart Industries will post 9.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Chart Industries

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new position in Chart Industries during the second quarter valued at $107,498,000. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Chart Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $101,121,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Chart Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $88,609,000. Gates Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Chart Industries by 61.5% during the first quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 776,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $112,115,000 after purchasing an additional 295,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Chart Industries by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,064,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $203,178,000 after purchasing an additional 291,520 shares in the last quarter.

About Chart Industries

(Get Free Report)

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for the gas and liquid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chart Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chart Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.