Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS) Rating Lowered to “Hold” at UBS Group

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at UBS Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a $210.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $225.00. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 5.66% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on GTLS. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Chart Industries from $214.00 to $208.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Chart Industries from $231.00 to $214.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Barclays lowered their price target on Chart Industries from $171.00 to $169.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $180.00 price target on Chart Industries and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Chart Industries in a research report on Wednesday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.00.

NYSE GTLS traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $198.75. 12,015,201 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,491,437. Chart Industries has a 12 month low of $101.60 and a 12 month high of $220.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.94, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.68.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.03). Chart Industries had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chart Industries will post 9.02 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Chart Industries by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,906,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $317,248,000 after purchasing an additional 102,226 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Chart Industries by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,608,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $307,046,000 after acquiring an additional 35,004 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Chart Industries by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,169,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $168,853,000 after acquiring an additional 105,027 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in Chart Industries by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 979,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $141,427,000 after acquiring an additional 13,484 shares during the period. Finally, Gates Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Chart Industries by 61.5% during the 1st quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 776,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $112,115,000 after acquiring an additional 295,738 shares during the period.

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for the gas and liquid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

