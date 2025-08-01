Choreo LLC Acquires Shares of 10,680 BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI)

Choreo LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 10,680 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 80.1% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,122,786 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $12,396,000 after acquiring an additional 499,426 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 995,957 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $11,046,000 after purchasing an additional 201,347 shares during the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 316,454 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,494,000 after purchasing an additional 55,701 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 283.3% during the 1st quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 57,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 42,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III during the 4th quarter worth approximately $435,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.01% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Stock Performance

MYI opened at $10.37 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.71. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.98 and a 1 year high of $12.07.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Announces Dividend

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0555 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 15th.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

