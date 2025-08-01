Choreo LLC Increases Stake in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO)

Choreo LLC boosted its stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO – Free Report) by 30.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,448 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,593 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund were worth $77,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HIO. Accredited Investor Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund in the first quarter worth $44,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund during the first quarter worth $69,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 74,042 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 5,749 shares during the period.

Insider Activity at Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund

In other news, Director Peter Daniel Charles Mason bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.02 per share, for a total transaction of $40,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,200. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders bought a total of 18,167 shares of company stock worth $71,768 over the last three months.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Stock Performance

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Announces Dividend

Shares of HIO stock opened at $3.96 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.94 and a 200 day moving average of $3.93. Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.36 and a 1 year high of $4.15.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 25th will be paid a $0.0355 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1,062.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 24th.

About Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

