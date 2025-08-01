Citigroup Raises Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) Price Target to $103.00

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Citigroup from $88.00 to $103.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Citigroup’s target price suggests a potential upside of 37.54% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Incyte from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Incyte from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 14th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Incyte from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 target price (up from $62.00) on shares of Incyte in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on Incyte from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Incyte currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.73.

Shares of INCY stock opened at $74.89 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $68.72 and a 200 day moving average of $66.68. Incyte has a 1 year low of $53.56 and a 1 year high of $83.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.68.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.15. Incyte had a return on equity of 21.99% and a net margin of 18.99%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $996.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Incyte will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Sheila A. Denton sold 599 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.61, for a total transaction of $41,097.39. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 26,504 shares in the company, valued at $1,818,439.44. This trade represents a 2.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven H. Stein sold 3,706 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction on Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.94, for a total transaction of $251,785.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 102,886 shares in the company, valued at $6,990,074.84. This represents a 3.48% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,098 shares of company stock valued at $3,836,196 over the last ninety days. 17.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Incyte by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 8,993 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in shares of Incyte by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 20,371 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Incyte by 10.1% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,706 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its position in Incyte by 2.1% during the first quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 8,056 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in Incyte by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 21,694 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.97% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib) for treatment of intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis, polycythemia vera, and steroid-refractory acute graft-versus-host disease; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab) for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in liquid and solid tumor types; ICLUSIG (ponatinib) to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and Philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and ZYNYZ (retifanlimab-dlwr) to treat adults with metastatic or recurrent locally advanced Merkel cell carcinoma, as well as OPZELURA cream for treatment of atopic dermatitis.

