CNFinance (NYSE:CNF) Stock Price Down 3.2% – Here’s What Happened

CNFinance Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR (NYSE:CNF – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 3.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.70 and last traded at $0.72. 17,247 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 177,695 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.74.

CNFinance Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.81. The stock has a market cap of $49.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.31 and a beta of -0.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 534.73 and a current ratio of 764.91.

Get CNFinance alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CNFinance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gagnon Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CNFinance by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gagnon Advisors LLC now owns 1,569,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 784,717 shares in the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of CNFinance by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 2,103,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,641,000 after buying an additional 414,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CNFinance in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000.

CNFinance Company Profile

CNFinance Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides home equity loan services in the People's Republic of China. It offers micro credit loan services for micro and small-enterprise owners; and loan lending agency services for financial institutions. The company provides bridge loan products, which are unsecured short-term loans to pay off borrowers' existing loans secured by real property.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CNFinance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNFinance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.