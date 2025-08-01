Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP) Shares Bought by Shufro Rose & Co. LLC

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,800 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund were worth $1,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. NBC Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 134,900.0% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,698 shares during the last quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $104,000. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $131,000. Finally, Intellus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $204,000.

Shares of RNP opened at $22.25 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.70. Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.00 and a fifty-two week high of $24.41.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 16th were issued a $0.136 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 714.0%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 15th.

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

