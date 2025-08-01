Commerce Bank Buys 9,850 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Commerce Bank boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 452,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,850 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises about 1.0% of Commerce Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Commerce Bank’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $163,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 9.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 19,257 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,059,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $382,623,000 after purchasing an additional 6,522 shares during the last quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.2% in the first quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicolet Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 22.2% in the first quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,803 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.0%

NYSEARCA IWF opened at $440.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $418.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $394.09. The company has a market capitalization of $115.10 billion, a PE ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $308.67 and a 12 month high of $448.79.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

