Commerce Bank Has $55.82 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Commerce Bank grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 203,097 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,604 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $55,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth $34,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth $45,000. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth $46,000. Finally, MB Levis & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 162.7% during the first quarter. MB Levis & Associates LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. 28.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $310.89 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $236.42 and a 12 month high of $314.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $301.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $288.88. The firm has a market cap of $509.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

