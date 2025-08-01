Commerce Bank Lowers Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Commerce Bank cut its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 287,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,406 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank owned about 0.19% of iShares Select Dividend ETF worth $38,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 12,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,603,000 after buying an additional 1,524 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 27,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,644,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 3,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 245,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,228,000 after buying an additional 34,520 shares during the last quarter. 46.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Select Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DVY opened at $135.05 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $133.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a one year low of $115.94 and a one year high of $144.09.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Select Dividend ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $1.2333 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $4.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.7%. This is an increase from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93.

(Free Report)

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.