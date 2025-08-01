Commerce Bank Sells 573 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Commerce Bank reduced its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,008,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 573 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $45,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,374,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $333,778,000 after purchasing an additional 76,015 shares during the last quarter. Invictus Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Invictus Private Wealth LLC now owns 911,752 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,266,000 after purchasing an additional 26,325 shares during the last quarter. Elios Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 263.6% in the 1st quarter. Elios Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 16,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 276,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,528,000 after purchasing an additional 22,747 shares during the last quarter. 67.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $49.80 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.14 and its 200-day moving average is $46.46. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $39.53 and a 52 week high of $51.25. The firm has a market cap of $92.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.69.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

