Comparing Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) & Select Medical (NYSE:SEM)

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) and Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Select Medical and Joint’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Select Medical 2.81% 11.04% 3.25% Joint -9.86% 1.60% 0.41%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

89.5% of Select Medical shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.9% of Joint shares are held by institutional investors. 11.6% of Select Medical shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 27.9% of Joint shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Analyst Recommendations

Select Medical has a beta of 1.32, indicating that its stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Joint has a beta of 1.49, indicating that its stock price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Select Medical and Joint, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Select Medical 0 1 4 0 2.80 Joint 0 0 2 0 3.00

Select Medical currently has a consensus price target of $26.00, indicating a potential upside of 75.13%. Joint has a consensus price target of $15.50, indicating a potential upside of 40.40%. Given Select Medical’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Select Medical is more favorable than Joint.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Select Medical and Joint”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Select Medical $5.19 billion 0.37 $214.04 million $1.34 11.08 Joint $51.90 million 3.25 -$8.53 million ($0.58) -19.03

Select Medical has higher revenue and earnings than Joint. Joint is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Select Medical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Select Medical beats Joint on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Select Medical

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. It operates in four segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation, and Concentra. The Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment consists of hospitals that provide services for heart failure, infectious disease, respiratory failure and pulmonary disease, surgery requiring prolonged recovery, renal disease, neurological events, and trauma. The Rehabilitation Hospital segment offers therapy and rehabilitation treatments, including rehabilitative services for brain and spinal cord injuries, strokes, amputations, neurological disorders, orthopedic conditions, pediatric congenital or acquired disabilities, and cancer. The Outpatient Rehabilitation segment operates rehabilitation clinics that provide physical, occupational, and speech rehabilitation programs and services; and specialized programs, such as functional programs for work related injuries, hand therapy, post-concussion rehabilitation, pediatric and cancer rehabilitation, and athletic training services. The Concentra segment operates and provides occupational health centers, telemedicine platforms, onsite clinics, and contract services at employer worksites that deliver occupational health services, consumer health, physical therapy, and preventive care. Select Medical Holdings Corporation was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania.

About Joint

The Joint Corp. operates and franchises chiropractic clinics in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. The Joint Corp. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

