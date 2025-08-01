Comparing Telesat (NASDAQ:TSAT) & Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT)

Telesat (NASDAQ:TSAT – Get Free Report) and Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Telesat has a beta of 2.1, suggesting that its share price is 110% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gilat Satellite Networks has a beta of 0.4, suggesting that its share price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Telesat and Gilat Satellite Networks”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Telesat $416.79 million 0.78 -$64.02 million ($4.47) -5.34 Gilat Satellite Networks $305.45 million 1.40 $24.85 million $0.24 31.17

Gilat Satellite Networks has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Telesat. Telesat is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Gilat Satellite Networks, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

35.7% of Gilat Satellite Networks shares are held by institutional investors. 40.6% of Telesat shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of Gilat Satellite Networks shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Telesat and Gilat Satellite Networks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Telesat -16.09% -6.83% -2.60% Gilat Satellite Networks 4.32% 8.16% 5.16%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Telesat and Gilat Satellite Networks, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Telesat 0 0 0 0 0.00 Gilat Satellite Networks 0 0 2 0 3.00

Gilat Satellite Networks has a consensus target price of $8.50, indicating a potential upside of 13.64%. Given Gilat Satellite Networks’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Gilat Satellite Networks is more favorable than Telesat.

Summary

Gilat Satellite Networks beats Telesat on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Telesat

Telesat Corporation, a satellite operator, provides mission-critical communications solutions to broadcast, enterprise, and consulting customers worldwide. The company’s satellite-based services allow direct-to-home (DTH) service providers to deliver television programming, audio, and information channels directly to customers’ homes; and enables broadcasters, cable networks, and DTH service providers to transmit television programming services. It offers value-added services that include satellite capacity, digital encoding of video channels, authorization, and uplinking and downlinking services; and occasional use services for the broadcast of video news, sports, and live event coverages. The company also provides satellite capacity and end-to-end services comprising space segment services and terrestrial facilities for enterprise connectivity, and internet and cellular backhaul; rural telephony to telecommunications carriers and network services integrators; and other satellite services. In addition, it offers direct-to-consumer broadband services; communications services for the oil and gas and mining industries; and broadband communication services to maritime and aeronautical markets comprising commercial airplanes and vessels. Further, the company operates satellite and hybrid satellite/terrestrial networks. Additionally, it provides satellite operator services; and consulting services related to space and earth segments, government studies, research and development, and satellite control services. The company offers its services primarily through a direct sales force. As of December 31, 2020, it operated a fleet of 15 in-orbit geostationary satellites and a Canadian payload on the ViaSat-1 satellite. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Ottawa, Canada. Telesat Corporation is a subsidiary of Loral Space & Communications Inc.

About Gilat Satellite Networks

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides satellite-based broadband communication solutions in Israel, the United States, Peru, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Satellite Networks, Integrated Solutions, and Network Infrastructure and Services. Its portfolio consists of cloud-based satellite network platform, very small aperture terminals, amplifiers, modems, on-the-move antennas, solid state power amplifiers, block upconverters, transceivers, and defense ground systems and field services. The company also develops, manufactures, and supplies products and solutions for mission-critical defense and broadcast satellite communications systems, advanced on-the-move and on-the-pause satellite communications equipment, systems, and solutions, including airborne, ground-mobile satellite systems and solutions; and provides terrestrial, including fiber optic and wireless network, and satellite network construction and operation services. In addition, it provides turnkey integrated solutions, including managed satellite network services, network planning and optimization, remote network operation, call center support, hub and field operations, and communication networks construction and installation services; connectivity services, internet access, and telephony services to enterprise, government, and residential customers; and builds telecommunication infrastructure using fiber-optic and wireless technologies for broadband connectivity. The company sells its products and solutions to communication service providers, satellite operators, Mobile Network Operators, and system integrators that use satellite communications to serve enterprise, social inclusion solutions, government and residential users, and defense and homeland security organizations, as well as directly to end-users. Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

