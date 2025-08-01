Contrasting Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal (OTCMKTS:NPSCY) and JFE (OTCMKTS:JFEEF)

Volatility and Risk

Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal has a beta of 0.73, indicating that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, JFE has a beta of 0.4, indicating that its share price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal and JFE”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal $57.10 billion 0.37 $2.31 billion $0.72 9.03 JFE $31.91 billion 0.23 $606.33 million $0.91 12.53

Profitability

Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal has higher revenue and earnings than JFE. Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than JFE, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal and JFE’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal 3.73% 5.54% 2.92% JFE 1.88% 3.56% 1.61%

Summary

Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal beats JFE on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal

(Get Free Report)

Nippon Steel Corporation engages in steelmaking and steel fabrication, engineering and construction, chemicals and materials, and system solutions businesses in Japan and internationally. The company offers steel plates, sheets, and slags; bar and rod materials; structural steel; pipes and tubes; titanium and stainless products; and railway, automotive, and machinery parts for applications in automotive, energy, infrastructure, and consumer electronics markets. It is also involved in construction; waste processing and recycling; supplying electricity, gas, and heat; and the provision of coal-based chemical products, petrochemicals, electronic materials, materials and components for semiconductors and electronic parts, carbon fiber, and composite products. In addition, the company offers computer systems engineering and consulting, IT-enabled outsourcing, and other services. The company was formerly known as Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation and changed its name to Nippon Steel Corporation in April 2019. The company was incorporated in 1950 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About JFE

(Get Free Report)

JFE Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in steel, engineering, and trading businesses in Japan and internationally. Its Steel segment produces and sells various steel products, processed steel products, and raw materials, as well as operates in the transportation, facility maintenance, and construction businesses. The company's Engineering segment handles the engineering of energy, urban environment, steel structures and industrial machinery, recycling, and electricity retailing projects. Its Trading segment purchases, processes, and distributes steel products, raw materials for steel production, nonferrous metal products, food, etc. JFE Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.