Corning’s (GLW) Buy Rating Reiterated at Argus

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Argus in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $68.00 price target on the electronics maker’s stock. Argus’ price objective points to a potential upside of 7.51% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Corning from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $75.00 price target (up from $60.00) on shares of Corning in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their price target on Corning from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Barclays increased their price target on Corning from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Corning from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Corning currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.25.

NYSE:GLW opened at $63.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.17 billion, a PE ratio of 67.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.50. Corning has a fifty-two week low of $37.18 and a fifty-two week high of $63.91.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.84 billion. Corning had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 17.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Corning will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Corning news, SVP Stefan Becker sold 17,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.68, for a total transaction of $849,826.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 16,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $800,692.56. This trade represents a 51.49% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Soumya Seetharam sold 14,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $715,793.13. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 31,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,575,565.05. This trade represents a 31.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 137,381 shares of company stock worth $7,836,789. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Forte Capital LLC ADV lifted its stake in Corning by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 7,973 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Smith Salley Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Corning by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Salley Wealth Management now owns 6,280 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of Corning by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC now owns 12,513 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. increased its position in shares of Corning by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. now owns 2,422 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Corning by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 16,623 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. 69.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

