Coty (NYSE:COTY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.80.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Coty from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “positive” rating on shares of Coty in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price objective (down from $8.00) on shares of Coty in a report on Thursday, May 8th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Coty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.65 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Coty from $5.00 to $4.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th.

Get Coty alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Coty

Institutional Trading of Coty

Coty Price Performance

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COTY. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in Coty in the 4th quarter valued at about $558,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Coty by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 165,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 15,300 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Coty by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 823,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,732,000 after purchasing an additional 80,107 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Coty during the 4th quarter worth about $44,401,000. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coty during the 4th quarter worth about $144,000. 42.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

COTY opened at $4.85 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.44. The firm has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.09, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.91. Coty has a twelve month low of $4.46 and a twelve month high of $10.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Coty had a positive return on equity of 5.61% and a negative net margin of 6.60%. Coty’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Coty will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Coty

(Get Free Report

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige segment products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Calvin Klein, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Coty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.