Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) & Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY) Head to Head Contrast

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Free Report) and Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY – Get Free Report) are both large-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Coupang and Prosus, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Coupang 0 1 5 0 2.83 Prosus 0 0 1 1 3.50

Coupang presently has a consensus target price of $30.08, suggesting a potential upside of 2.27%. Given Coupang’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Coupang is more favorable than Prosus.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

83.7% of Coupang shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Prosus shares are held by institutional investors. 12.8% of Coupang shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Prosus shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Coupang and Prosus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Coupang 0.82% 10.07% 2.65% Prosus N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Coupang and Prosus”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Coupang $30.27 billion 1.76 $154.00 million $0.14 210.11 Prosus $6.17 billion 49.59 $12.37 billion N/A N/A

Prosus has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Coupang.

Risk & Volatility

Coupang has a beta of 1.16, indicating that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Prosus has a beta of 0.66, indicating that its share price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Coupang beats Prosus on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Coupang

Coupang, Inc., together with its subsidiaries owns and operates retail business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. The company operates through Product Commerce and Developing Offerings segments. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services. In addition, the company offers Rocket Fresh, which offers fresh groceries; Coupang Eats, a restaurant ordering and delivery services; and Coupang Play, an online content streaming services, as well as advertising products. It also performs operations and support services in the United States, South Korea, Taiwan, Singapore, China, Japan, and India. Coupang, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

About Prosus

Prosus N.V. engages in the e-commerce and internet businesses in Asia, Europe, Latin America, North America, and internationally. It operates internet platforms, such as classifieds, payments and fintech, food delivery, education technology, etail, ventures, social, and other internet platforms. The company was formerly known as Myriad International Holdings N.V. and changed its name to Prosus N.V. in August 2019. Prosus N.V. was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands. Prosus N.V. operates as a subsidiary of Naspers Limited.

